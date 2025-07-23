Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Buys 31,983 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 823.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 96,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $184.35. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

