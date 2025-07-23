Kyndryl (KD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.1%

KD opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kyndryl by 50.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

