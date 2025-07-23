Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

