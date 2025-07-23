Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

