Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Get Our Latest Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.