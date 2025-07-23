Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

