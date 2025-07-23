KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $394.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.93. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $405.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.20.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

