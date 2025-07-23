KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 231,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,311,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 680.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $201,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 59.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.12. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

