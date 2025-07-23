KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

