KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $35.33 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

