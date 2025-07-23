KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $29.90 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.76. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

