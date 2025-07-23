KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

