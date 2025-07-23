KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $26.74 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $721.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $680.98 and a 200-day moving average of $648.72. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $727.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

