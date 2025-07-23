KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

