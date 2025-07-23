KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $560.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

