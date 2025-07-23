KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 11,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202,214 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,787,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

