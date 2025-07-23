Kidder Stephen W Invests $756,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,520,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,117,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,168 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE UBER opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

