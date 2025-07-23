Kidder Stephen W Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $353.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $359.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

