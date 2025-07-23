Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 132.22 ($1.79), with a volume of 40519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.40 ($1.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

JUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

About Jupiter Fund Management

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.33. The company has a market capitalization of £671.81 million, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

