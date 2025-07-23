JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,013,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,907,000 after purchasing an additional 561,095 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

