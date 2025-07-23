JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.