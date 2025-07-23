JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Position Boosted by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBIN opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

