JPL Wealth Management LLC Sells 52,814 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,814 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

