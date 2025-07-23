JPL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 167.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

