JPL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,190.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

