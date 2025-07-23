JPL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JPL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.66.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

