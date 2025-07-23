JPL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $447.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $451.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.