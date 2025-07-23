Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.