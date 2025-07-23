James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Todd Randell Sutherland purchased 17,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $99,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $143,562.59. The trade was a 227.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Migliorato acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,037.46. This represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 64,625 shares of company stock valued at $353,124 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.15 million. Analysts predict that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

