J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $373.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $384.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.