J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $115,610,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 47.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,015,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 190.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of APH opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.