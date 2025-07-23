J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 2.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $852.56.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 4.9%

KLA stock opened at $892.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $850.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

