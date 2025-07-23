J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85. The firm has a market cap of $252.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,229 shares of company stock worth $8,492,036 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

