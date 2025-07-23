J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corning by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 360,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.