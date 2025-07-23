J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.