J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,686 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,133,000 after purchasing an additional 339,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,701,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,557,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

