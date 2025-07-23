J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sempra Energy by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 33,109 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

