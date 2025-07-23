J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.