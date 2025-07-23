J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the sale, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

