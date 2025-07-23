J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 9.0%

BATS:ICVT opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

