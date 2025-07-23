J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,011 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Forty Two & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

