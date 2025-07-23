J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.