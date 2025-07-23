J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,686 Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.8%

WHR opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

View Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.