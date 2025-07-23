iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ITOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,452,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,939,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,202,116. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

