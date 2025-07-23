iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

GOVT opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

