iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Position Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 138,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

