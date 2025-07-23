iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

