iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,840,000 after buying an additional 700,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.