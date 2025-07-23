iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

