iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,894,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after acquiring an additional 193,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 858,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EWC stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

